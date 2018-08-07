JFSNEPA installs new officers and directors

JFSNEPA installed new officers and directors at the 103rd anual meeting June 19 in the Linder Room at the Scranton Jewish Community Center. Officers nominated to serve a one-year term ending June 30, 2019 include Eric Weinberg, president; Deirdre Spelman, first vice president; Elliot Schoenberg, second vice president; Seth Gross, treasurer; and Leah Laury, secretary.
New directors nominated to serve a three-year term ending June 30, 2021 are Michael Mardo, Donna Kostiak, Louis Nivert and Dr. Nancy Willis.
Directors nominated to serve a consecutive three-year term ending June 30, 2021 include Dr. Daniel Ginsberg, Leah Gans and Margaret Sheldon.
New JFSNEPA directors are, from left, Dr. Nancy Willis, Leah Gans, Donna Kostiak and Dr. Daniel Ginsberg.