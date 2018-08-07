JFSNEPA installs new officers and directors

Submitted photo New JFSNEPA directors are, from left, Dr. Nancy Willis, Leah Gans, Donna Kostiak and Dr. Daniel Ginsberg. -

JFSNEPA installed new officers and directors at the 103rd anual meeting June 19 in the Linder Room at the Scranton Jewish Community Center. Officers nominated to serve a one-year term ending June 30, 2019 include Eric Weinberg, president; Deirdre Spelman, first vice president; Elliot Schoenberg, second vice president; Seth Gross, treasurer; and Leah Laury, secretary.

New directors nominated to serve a three-year term ending June 30, 2021 are Michael Mardo, Donna Kostiak, Louis Nivert and Dr. Nancy Willis.

Directors nominated to serve a consecutive three-year term ending June 30, 2021 include Dr. Daniel Ginsberg, Leah Gans and Margaret Sheldon.