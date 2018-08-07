Lackawanna County government accepts requests for gypsy moth spraying

Lackawanna County government is accepting requests for areas to spray next spring in an effort to control gypsy moth populations.

Officials will choose treatment locations based on resident requests and subsequent surveys. No areas have been determined yet.

The public can make requests for the joint Lackawanna County and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources program to treat residential forested areas until Aug. 24.

For more information, contact the county’s gypsy moth program coordinator Mike Chisdock at 570-963-6850.