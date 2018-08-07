Rep. Marty Flynn’s office provides outreach assistance

CHINCHILLA — A staffer from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the South Abington Township Building, second floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla. The Abington-area outreach visits occur the third Wednesday of every other month.

Flynn’s staff can help with Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications, PennDOT paperwork, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Flynn’s main office, in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 570-342-4348.