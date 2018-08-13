Abington Library news: Check out a new fundraising effort

Laura Gardoski -

Mark your calendars for a new joint fundraiser, benefitting both the Abington Community Library and the Taylor Community Library. American Girl and LEGO BINGO will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall. Doors will open at noon. Purchase advance tickets now for $20 or at the door for $25. Price includes 15 games, five specials, 30 raffles, and a 50/50. Food will be available for purchase.

In September, join us for a new fall session of storytimes. Baby Storytimes for ages 0-2 on Fridays include a playtime, short books and songs and bubbles. Toddler Storytimes for ages 2-3 on Wednesdays will have the wiggly ones moving with rhymes and songs while also enjoying books and crafts. Preschool Storytimes for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays feature books, songs, activities, and crafts. Register today by stopping in or calling the library at 570-587-3440.

There are still some seats available on the bus to New York City on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Thanks to those who participated in SummerQuest. We had a great summer here at the library, and enjoyed seeing so many friends here attending programs, checking out material, and stopping by to visit. All ages may continue to turn in their levels for prizes until Aug. 31, at which time raffle winners will be drawn and notified.

Walk in another person’s shoes with these biographies and memoirs available at the Abington Community Library:

“American Radical” by Tamer Elnoury, inside the world of an undercover Muslim FBI agent

“And Now We Have Everything” by Meaghan O’Connell, a vulnerable account of experiencing motherhood before feeling fully grown-up

“Ask Me About My Uterus” by Abby Norman, a quest to make doctors believe in women’s pain

“The Apparitionists” by Peter Manseau, a tale of phantoms, fraud, photography, and the man who captured Lincoln’s ghost

“A Beautiful Work in Progress” by Mirna Valerio, a body-positive memoir of an ultramarathoner

“The Electric Woman” by Tessa Fontaine, a memoir in death-defying acts

“The Last Man Who Knew Everything” by David N. Schwartzl, the life and times of Enrico Fermi, father of the nuclear age

