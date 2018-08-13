Cars and Coffee set for Aug. 19 at Waverly Community House

WAVERLY — The Waverly Community House is calling all cars to its third annual Cars and Coffee. Bring your exotic, classic, antique car or hot rod (motorcycles are also welcome) to the Comm lawn from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 or Sunday, Sept. 16.

Event sponsor Weis Markets Clarks Summit will provide coffee and pastries. The event is open to the public at no charge. No registration is necessary. Enjoy a Sunday morning of comaraderie with your fellow motor heads on the beautiful Comm square.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 N. Abington Road.