Actors Circle opens 37th season with ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Submitted photo Rehearsing a scene for Actors Circles’ performance of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ are, from left, Brink Powell,Grace Kapacs, Eric Lutz, Chris Fisher, Jacob Dean Bohenek. -

Actors Circle opens its 37th season with “To Kill a Mockinbird” from the classic novel by Harper Lee.

A young woman remembers her childhood in a quiet southern town, in which her father Atticus Finch defends an innocent black man against rape charges but ends up in a maelstrom of hate and prejudice.

The show is directed by Patti Purcell and will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Show dates are Sept. 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 2018. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 senior, $8 student.

For a preview on Sept. 13, prices are $8 general and senior, $6 students. Royalty sponsor for this show is Matt Burne Honda of Scranton. This show is also presented through a special grant from Lackawanna County for the Arts. Reservations may be made by calling 570-342-907, or emailing to tickets@actorscircle.com.

Cast members are Eric Lutz as Atticus Fitch, Brink Powell as Jean Louis/Narrator, Grace Kapacs as Scout, with Christopher Fisher, Jacob Bohenek, Carol Davis, Nunzio Caccamo, William Zeranski, Celine Carlier, Betsy Seaforth, Darrius Pantophlet, John Arena, JP McGowan, John McNulty, Stephanie Booth, Justin O’Hearn and Precious Flowers.