Cocktails for Courts Aug. 17 at Waverly Community House

WAVERLY — The Waverly Community House will host its annual summertime fundraiser, Cocktails for the Courts, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 rain or shine. The fundraiser was originally conceived to raise money for the improvement and maintenance of the tennis courts; however, poceeds from this year’s Cocktails for the Courts will benefit all community recreation programs at the Waverly Community House, including resurfacing of the courts and a backboard, furthering The Comm’s mission to provide a safe place for the community and beyond to play.

You don’t have to be a tennis player to attend, just someone who wants to support recreation for all ages and abilities at The Comm while sampling spirits and tasty bites from local eateries. Signature cocktails will be served along with wine and beer. Fabulous hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by the area’s finest establishments, including Basilico’s, Caravia, Constantino’s, Coopers Seafood, Cuppa Cake Café, Glen Oak Country Club, Jessie’s Place, Jumbo, Nina’s, POSH, The New City Café at Greystone Gardens, State Street, Waverly Deli and more. Music is provided Rich Jenkins.

Cocktails for the Courts is sponsored by Classic Properties with media support from Lamar Advertising.

Tickets are $35 per person at the gate or advance purchase in The Comm office and PayPal at the website (waverlycomm.org) and attendees must be at least 21 years of age. The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road.

The mission of the Waverly Community House is to enrich the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational and cultural opportunities.

