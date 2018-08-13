Ransom Twp. performs updates on playgrounds

RANSOM TWP. — At the Aug. 6 Ransom Twp. supervisors meeting, supervisor Dennis Macheska announced the inspections of local playgrounds. He said the broken child swing at Municipal Building Park has been corrected and at Main Street Park, one child swing has been corrected, one cracked swing has been replaced and labels, which were removed from equipment, have also been replaced.

“We’re in the process of repairing all of that,” said Macheska.

Macheska also announced new mulch has been spread at Municipal Building Park, Main Street Park, and Mt. Dewey Community Center to improve the parks’ appearance and to keep children safe. He said the next inspection will probably be in three or four years.

In other business …

• Supervisor David Bird in his roadwork update reported drainage on Dark Region Road has been completed.

“We had that bad weather last week,” he said. “We found a couple other issues turned up so we took care of that before they blacktop the road.”

Bird said bids for blacktopping the road will be accepted until Aug. 22. Supervisors will review and award bids on Aug. 29.

Solicitor Edmund Scacchiti mentioned he reviewed all the bid documents for the salt shed to prepare an amended contract, which will bind the successful bidder to a contract.

• Secretary Jo Ann Pane read Resolution No. 3 of 2018, in which the Pennsylvania Emergency Management mandates that “Ransom Twp. prepares, maintains, and keeps current an emergency operations plan for the prevention and minimization of injury and damage caused by a major emergency or disaster within this township, whereas in response to the mandate, the township has prepared an emergency operations plan in order to reduce the potential effects of a major emergency or disaster and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of this township; therefore, the board of supervisors approve, adopt, and place into immediate effect an Emergency Operations Plan of Ransom Twp., which will be reviewed every two years to make certain that it conforms to the requirement of the Lackawanna County Emergency Operations Guideline.”

Pane said that the Emergency Operations Plan is required by all municipalities. The board voted to approve the resolution.

• Pane also announced the 3-month term account results.

“We made $9,237.74 with our investment of $1.5 million,” she said. “The supervisors have decided to invest again in a 90-day CD (certificate of deposit) at 2.23%, which will be matured in the beginning of November.”

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Playgrounds.jpg

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com