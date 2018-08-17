Rep. Marty Flynn sponsors Senior Fair Aug. 24

SCRANTON — Older residents of the 113th Legislative District are invited to state Rep. Marty Flynn’s sixth annual Senior Fair set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, Lower Level Ballroom, 300 Meadow Ave., across from Gerrity’s. No RSVP is needed.

In addition to government and exhibitor information, the Senior Fair includes free health screenings, door prizes and light refreshments.

For those unable to attend the event, Flynn maintains regular office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave. The phone number is 570-342-4348.