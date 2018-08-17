An evening of art and jazz comes to Waverly Community House

Submitted photo From left, Dave Liebman, soprano and tenor saxophones; Ron Stabinsky, piano; Tony Marino, bass; and Charles Evans, baritone saxophone. -

WAVERLY — The Waverly Community House and the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation will present an evening of art and jazz music Friday, Sept. 14. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with an opening reception at the Waverly Small Works Gallery of its latest exhibit by regional artist and F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholar (1973), William Chickillo.

The exhibit, entitled “Baseball Dreams: They Played the Game,” is an homage to the game and showcases the players from Northeast Pennsylvania who helped to shape it. The reception is open to the public at no charge. The exhibit will run through the World Series.

A jazz concert with The Charles Evans Quartet, featuring Dave Liebman, immediately follows the reception at 7:30 p.m. in The Comm auditorium. Organized by Charles Evans, recipient of the 2015 F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship, the Quartet came together on the occasion of the release of its second album, On Beauty (More is More Records, 2015) featuring compositions by leader and baritone saxophonist, Charles Evans. The group includes Dave Liebman on soprano and tenor saxophones; Ron Stabinsky, recipient of the 2008 F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship, on piano and Tony Marino on acoustic bass.

Tickets for the concert are $15 per person or $10 per student (must show student I.D.) and are available on the website (waverlycomm.org), in The Comm office or at the door. The concert is sponsored by WVIA Public Media and CHIAROSCURO Fine Jazz Recordings.

Both events are projects of The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation whose mission it is to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through art. For more information on the Foundation or to learn more about the F. Lammot Belin Arts Scholarship, visit flbarts.org. For Gallery hours and information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.