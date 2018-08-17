Classes begin Aug. 27 at Susquehanna County Career & Technology Center

Submitted photo From left, are Thomas Martin, Montrose Area High School; Cameron Wasko, Susquehanna Community High School; Joe Wright, adult learner; and Bruce Castelli, carpentry and cabinetmaking instructor. -

The 2017/2018 school year proved to a busy one for the Susquehanna County Career & Technology Center. From completing its fourth student-built house to adopting families for Christmas to raising donations for breast cancer research, the staff was constantly involved in community projects.

Students of the SCCTC have made doghouses for True Friends, bird houses for a local sanctuary, built and installed numerous Little Free Libraries, hosted veterans for makeovers, adopted local families for Christmas and served countless buffets. The proceeds from the Annual Car Show once again supported the Wounded Warriors Project.

Once again this year, the SCCTC partnered with Elk Lake to host the Claverack Annual Picnic for over 1,000 people. The Christmas Family Adoption project provided numerous gifts for entire families.

The SCCTC will begin classes Aug. 27,