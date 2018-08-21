Cocktails for the Court raises funds to support recreational programs

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Thomas Marino, left, of Lake Ariel, and Lauren Rzeszewski, of South Abington Township, attend Cocktails for the Court at the Waverly Community House Aug. 17. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Committee members Ann and Malcolm MacGregor, Chairman Chris Kane, and Ellen and Todd Burkey, neighbors of the Waverly Comm attended Cocktails for the Court Aug. 17. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Rich Jenkins Trio play music during Cocktails for the Court. From left, Rich Jenkins on guitar, Tony Marino on bass, and Tom Kozic on guitar. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The Waverly Community House hosted its Cocktails for the Court fundraiser Aug. 17, From left, Scott Smith, of Dalton; Sherry Winn, OD, of Dalton; Dave Johnson, of West Palm Beach, Florida; Sally Blackledge, of Dalton; Cheryl Johnson, of West Palm Beach, Fl; Don Blackledge, of Dalton; and Harry L. Ware, Jr., of Glenburn. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tara Kojsza, of Scranton, owner of Jessie’s Place, works as a bartender during Cocktails for the Court. Here, she serves a summer sangria. - -

WAVERLY – Community members and neighbors enjoyed special drinks at the Waverly Community House as they supported a cause Friday, Aug. 17. They were at the event called Cocktails for the Court, which raised funds for all of the recreational programs at the Comm including their tennis program, kids yoga, and many other youth activities.

“I think it’s a really great way for the Comm to give back to the community and bring neighbors together,” said committee member Malcolm MacGregor.

Tara Kojsza, who caters to other events at the Comm, served up signature drinks such as summer sangria and a drink called Summer’s Blue, which consists of blue curacao and lemon vodka.

Kojsza is the owner of the Jessie’s Ice Cream Store, which was one of many restaurants providing food for the event. Pizza was provided by Rosario’s Pizza. Nina’s Pizza offered their wing bites. Hors d’oeuvres were from Glen Oak Country Club, Waverly Deli, and POSH in Scranton.

“We think it’s a great fundraiser,” said Harry L. Ware, who sat with friends including Dave Johnson and his wife Cheryl, both of Dalton, and Don Blackledge and his wife Sally, who came from their hometown of West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It’s great to have the local people show up and enjoy the hospitality of the Waverly Community House,” Ware added.

People also enjoyed live music played by The Rich Jenkins Trio in the Comm’s lobby. Despite the stormy weather that night, the event had a decent turnout.

“I think it’s great especially with the weather,” said event coordinator Vivian Williams. “We’ve been blessed this summer.”

Fundraiser supports various program at the Waverly Community House

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

