Abington-area residents in the news

Giallorenzi named to board

KINGSTON – Jeanne Giallorenzi, Clarks Summit, has been named to the Board of Trustees of Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School for the 2018-19 school year.

Giallorenzi graduated from The University of Scranton in 1993 with degrees in history and political science and has 15 years of experience consulting for money management firms, hedge funds and mutual fund complexes. In addition to serving as President of the Upper School Parents Association, Giallorenzi is a Voluntary Action Center board member and had been a part of Marley’s Mission for a number of years.

Sunday completes research fellowship

SCRANTON — Madalyne Sunday, of South Abington Township, was among seven University of Scranton undergraduate students granted President’s Fellowships for Summer Research in 2018. The fellowships, administered by the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, offer each student the chance to partner with a faculty mentor to complete a research project during the summer. Each project was proposed and designed by the student and their faculty mentor.

Sunday partnered with George Gomez, Ph.D., associate professor of biology to study “The Effect of Glycosaminoglycans on Neuroblastoma Cells.”

Smith honored with academic award

BLOOMSBURG — Erin Smith, of Tunkhannock, was one of 44 student-athletes from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania to be recognized by the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) for work in the classroom with a 2017-18 Academic Achievement Award. The student-athletes were honored for having at least a 3.5 grade point average, attending a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work, and being an active member of their intercollegiate team during the last academic year.

Students study abroad

Four Abington-area residents were among the 43 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the summer 2018 semester. Students who participated are:

Ryan Eggleston, of Factoryville, an international business major, studied at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.

Grace Hambrose, of South Abington Township, an early and primary teacher education major, participated in the University’s Travel Courses “Intensive Italian Abroad” and “Dante’s Inferno and the Florence of His Times” in Florence, Italy.

Christabel Newman, of Waverly Township, a history major, participated in the University’s Travel Course “Modern Germany History and Culture” in various cities, Germany.

Alissa Zamber, of Tunkhannock, an accounting major, participated in the University’s Travel Courses ” Intensive Italian Abroad” and “Dante’s Inferno and the Florence of His Times” in Florence, Italy.

Matthew Dymond honored at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC — Matthew Dymond, of Tunkhannock, was awarded gold stars by The Citadel for achieving a 3.7 grade point average or higher during the 2018 spring semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Zajac joins Marching Colonels

WILKES-BARRE — Jessica Zajac, of Factoryville, is joining the Wilkes University’s marching band, the Marching Colonels. The band is the first collegiate marching band in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Zajac plays the alto saxophone. Zajac is a earth and environmental science major.

The marching band performs in drum corps style and includes wind and percussion musicians as well as color guard. The band offers students many opportunities for leadership development, including drum majors, section leaders, and setup crew leaders, guard, pit and drum line captains.