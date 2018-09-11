Ransom Twp. residents complain about neighbors leaving out garbage

RANSOM TWP — At the Sept. 4 township supervisors meeting, Kathryn Wadika, who was accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law Emily and Chris Jones, all residents of North Sekol Avenue, complained that neighbors are placing their garbage in bags instead of cans and are leaving them at the bottom of the road near their house. Chris Jones said they are leaving the garbage bags out days before pickup. He said that he and his wife pick up garbage, which escapes from the bags and winds up on their property and in other people’s yards.

“I don’t think it’s right for me and my wife and my mother-in-law to pick up garbage at three in the morning,” he said.

Jones asked if the township can authorize placing a dumpster near their property. Solicitor Edmund Scacchitti explained a dumpster will be an expense to the property owners, not the township.

“I would maybe suggest we just have the zoning officer look at this,” Scacchitti said. “And see if we can have more evidence that there’s a violation of the ordinance and issue a warning letter.”

Scacchitti said the township needs names of people responsible in order to file a formal complaint.

In old business …

• Supervisor David Bird announced the board didn’t receive any bids for full depth reclamation of Dark Region Road.

“Now, we’re going to have to rebid it but it’s not going to be this year,” he said. “Because there’s no way they’ll (bid winners) get it done with the weather. He said that during the snowstorms, the trees lean down on the guide rails, which are currently dangling.

“It’s a safety violation,” he said.

Bird said bids will be closed for the winter but will reopen in the spring.

In other business …

• Bird mentioned that AGPoint Construction was the bid winner for the construction of a new salt shed with a bid of $160,245. He also listed the other bids, reporting that D&M Construction’s bid was $191,682.03 and Dutchman Construction’s was $194,816. He said Creekside Concrete and Steve Doty Masonry, LLC both disqualified due to no bid or bond.

• Supervisor Allan Myers said he’s working with P3 Towers for Ransom Twp to get better cell phone service.

“It’s going slow but at least we got some negotiations going on,” he said.

• Bird said he talked with Alan Jones who will start a chip sealing project for Milwaukee Road, Cherry Hill Road, and Hickory Lane around Sept. 15.

