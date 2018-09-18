Dalton Borough Council approves local share grants

DALTON — Local share grants were approved by the borough council at its Sept.; 13 meeting.

First, the council voted to approve Resolution No. 8, which authorizes Dalton Borough Council president and other appropriate officials of the Borough of Dalton to execute and file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Commonwealth financing authority for a local share grant financing on behalf of the Dalton Fire Company.

“I think the short story there is the fire company wants to apply for a local share grant to put a roof on the fire company,” said board member Bill Montgomery.

Marty Fotta, a member of the grants committee, confirmed the local share grant will fund a full replacement of the roof of the Dalton Fire Hall.

“We’re also putting in an application to put solar panels on the roof,” said Fotta.

The council also voted to approve Resolution No.9 of 2018, which authorizes Dalton Borough Council and other appropriate officials of the Borough of Dalton to execute and file an application with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, financing authority for a local share grant financing on behalf of the Dalton Sewer Authority.

The cuncil then voted to approve Resolution No. 10 of 2018, which authorizes the president of Dalton Borough Council and other appropriate officials of the Borough of Dalton to execute and enter into a police service agreement with LaPlume Township.

“This is the same agreement we have with Factoryville and Nicholson where we will patrol LaPlume,” said Montgomery.

President Gus Vlassis introduced a proposal from Barry Isset & Associates to replace the building’s inspection union in terms of checking renovations. He said the council can’t make a decision because it needs more information. He asked Dalton zoning officer Rich Sopko, who also works for Barry Isset & Associates, to talk about the company. Sopko said it’s a multi-disciplinary inspection and engineering company that offers a free grant writing service for municipalities.

“I previously told Bill (Montgomery) that if they (Dalton Council) would hire our company, I would offer the zoning part of it,” he said. “I would do it for free because I would be in the borough.”

In his zoning/planning report, Eric Johnson announced Maryann Dettore is interested in joining the zoning hearing board to replace a member who is leaving. He said Dettore is a 25-year resident of Dalton and is currently working as a teacher’s aide at Lackawanna Trail. He said he has experience in development and zoning.

“I would look for a motion to have her added on behalf of council to our zoning hearing board for Dalton,” said Johnson.

The board voted to approve Dettore to the zoning and hearing board.

In other business …

• Dalton Police Chief Chris Tolson reported he received a letter from the director of Pennsylvania Board of Parole & Probation recognizing Officer Scott Gaughan. He said the director wrote that Gaughan has provided assistance in valued information in fulfilling their primary goal of providing public safety.

“On September 4, 2018, his (Gaughan’s) knowledge of the community in which he serves and his professional demeanor has led to the apprehension of a fugitive named Ryan Kiernan,” Tolson read from the letter. “Officer Gaughan is an officer that deserves to be commended for his performance. As always, we look forward to working with Officer Gaughan and the rest of your department.”

Tolson explained that Kiernan, Nicholson Twp., was an armed fugitive who escaped custody for possession of large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. He said Kiernan was on the run for two weeks. He mentioned that Gaughan found Kiernan and informed Dalton Police about his whereabouts.

• Vlassis read a letter from Dalton Fire Co. requesting Dalton Council to be one of its sponsors with a $100 gift card or a monetary donation. Mayor Aaron Holzman suggested to either donate cash or a service as a raffle prize. The board voted to donate $100 to the fire company on behalf of the borough itself to purchase a gift certificate and give it away as a prize.

• The council voted to authorize payments of municipal obligations of 2019. The police municipal obligation is $31,345 and the non-uniform municipal obligation is $12,540.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

