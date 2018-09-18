Paws in the Park benefits Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Camryn Kurilla, left ,12, and her mother Gina Mumford, both of Olyphant, with their smiling dogs Elle May, left, a yorkiepoo, and Zoey Leigh, a Redbone Coonhound. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Jackson, a 5-month-old golden retriever, of Scranton, gives kisses to 9-month-old Gracie, who was recently adopted from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal One of the vendors at Paws in the Park Angel Consulmagno, left, owner of Everything You Love Candle Co., with her business partner Mike Haws and her dog Denali, a 4-month-old Dalmatian/German shepherd pointer. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Dima, a 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mix, of Dunmore, stares down Spot, a tuxedo cat from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bailey Bridget O’Hara, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, of Springbrook Twp., is wheeled in a pink stroller at Paws in the Park. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Luis, 5, of Scranton, has his face painted as a ninja turtle by Jada Gibson of Kel’s Kraftiness. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Yogy, a German shepherd cross-trained for narcotics, demonstrates biting the sleeve by Scranton police officer Scott Stelmak. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tyler Engel, left, and Donniece, both of Scranton, with their dogs Chanel, left, and Versace pose near hay bales and pumpkins, an autumn decoration. - -

SCRANTON — Wooly Bear, mobile DJ entertainment, played dog-related songs such as “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and “Hound Dog” as people with four-legged friends entered McDade Park on Sept. 16. They were there for the annual Paws in the Park, an event held to spread awareness and, hopefully influence, dog people to adopt a pet.

Scott Twp. resident Jackie Bores brought her 9-month-old dog Gracie, whom she got from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter last March.

“We absolutely love her,” Bores said. “We’re looking for a playmate for her.”

Gracie was receiving dog kisses from Jackson, a 5-month-old golden retriever from Scranton.

Wearing a pink bandanna around her neck, Bailey Bridget O’Hara, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, was placed in a pink baby stroller by her owner Jeanne Marie, of Springbrook Twp.

“I love it because it benefits the well-being of our animals and makes aware the need to adopt,” Jeanne Marie said about the Paws in the Park.

Cats up for adoption were kept in the shade under the park’s pavilion. Also in the pavilion, Kel’s Kraftiness provided face painting for children and kids also received animal-shaped balloons from Ally’s Air.

United Parcel Services (UPS) employees helped Griffin Pond Animal Shelter vend T-shirts with the event’s logo. UPS has a neighbor to neighbor committee and, at least once a month, the company provides helpful services such as visiting nursing homes. Soon, committee members will go to Carbondale YMCA to help kids with games at the fall festival.

Kim Jurgiewicz, who also volunteers at the animal shelter, enjoys helping out with Paws in the Park.

“It means a lot to me because it’s helping the animals,” she said. “I’ve gotten pets from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.”

Outside the pavilion were many pet-friendly vendors and non-profit organizations. Sprint for Service Dogs, a non-profit based in Clarks Summit, collected money to provide medical service dogs to veterans and first responders.

“This event is great,” said president Jamie Sussman. “Lots of dogs that we love. We’re dog people.”

Barkstown Country, a pet-sitting service that provides dog boarding and in-home doggy daycare in Clarks Summit, was also at the event.

“We love it,” said Brooke Rivera, who owns this service with her husband Chris. “I’m glad it’s not raining.”

“It gives Griffin Pond exposure to get (pets) adopted,” added Chris.

Doo-Doo Daddy, of Taylor, also had tent promoting its pet waste removal service.

“I think it’s a great event,” said Kim Jasuta, who co-owns the service with Michael Still. “It runs awareness with the animals at the shelter.”

The event also offered a police dog demonstration by Scranton police officer Scott Stelmak and his 8-year-old German shepherd, Yogy, who is cross-trained for narcotics. Stelmak said Yogy is from Czechoslovakia and understand the Czech language. Demonstrations saw Yogy searching for narcotics, biting on a sleeve and catching a ball.

“It’s a good event,” said Stelmak. “I think Yogy had a good time.”

WoolyBear provided fun for the dogs. He allowed the dogs to see how low they could go in a limbo contest. Egypt, a 1-year-old yorkiepoo, won the contest due to his small size.

Camryn Kurilla, left ,12, and her mother Gina Mumford, both of Olyphant, with their smiling dogs Elle May, left, a yorkiepoo, and Zoey Leigh, a Redbone Coonhound. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws1.jpg Camryn Kurilla, left ,12, and her mother Gina Mumford, both of Olyphant, with their smiling dogs Elle May, left, a yorkiepoo, and Zoey Leigh, a Redbone Coonhound. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Jackson, a 5-month-old golden retriever, of Scranton, gives kisses to 9-month-old Gracie, who was recently adopted from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws2.jpg Jackson, a 5-month-old golden retriever, of Scranton, gives kisses to 9-month-old Gracie, who was recently adopted from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal One of the vendors at Paws in the Park Angel Consulmagno, left, owner of Everything You Love Candle Co., with her business partner Mike Haws and her dog Denali, a 4-month-old Dalmatian/German shepherd pointer. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws3.jpg One of the vendors at Paws in the Park Angel Consulmagno, left, owner of Everything You Love Candle Co., with her business partner Mike Haws and her dog Denali, a 4-month-old Dalmatian/German shepherd pointer. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Dima, a 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mix, of Dunmore, stares down Spot, a tuxedo cat from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws4.jpg Dima, a 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mix, of Dunmore, stares down Spot, a tuxedo cat from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Bailey Bridget O’Hara, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, of Springbrook Twp., is wheeled in a pink stroller at Paws in the Park. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws5.jpg Bailey Bridget O’Hara, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, of Springbrook Twp., is wheeled in a pink stroller at Paws in the Park. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Luis, 5, of Scranton, has his face painted as a ninja turtle by Jada Gibson of Kel’s Kraftiness. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws6.jpg Luis, 5, of Scranton, has his face painted as a ninja turtle by Jada Gibson of Kel’s Kraftiness. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Yogy, a German shepherd cross-trained for narcotics, demonstrates biting the sleeve by Scranton police officer Scott Stelmak. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws7.jpg Yogy, a German shepherd cross-trained for narcotics, demonstrates biting the sleeve by Scranton police officer Scott Stelmak. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Tyler Engel, left, and Donniece, both of Scranton, with their dogs Chanel, left, and Versace pose near hay bales and pumpkins, an autumn decoration. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Paws8.jpg Tyler Engel, left, and Donniece, both of Scranton, with their dogs Chanel, left, and Versace pose near hay bales and pumpkins, an autumn decoration. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal