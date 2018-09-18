Antique and vintage vehicles on display at Cars and Coffee event

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Japanese automobile 1965 Datsun Fair Lady convertible owned by David Banks, of Lake Winola. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A yellow 2004 996 GT3 Porsche, owned by Chuck Kornutiak of Chapman Lake, is on display at the event. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ed Morristell, of Dalton, gets in the driver seat of a 1986 Porsche 930 owned by Andy Striefsky, of Uniondale, with his son Ryder Morristell, 3, standing outside. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The original engine of a 1977 Cadillac Coup deVille owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. Atop the engine are the Past President’s Preservation Award and a First Place Primary Award from the 2014 Grand National Meet in Lake George, NY. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A variety of classic cars in the Waverly Comm’s parking lot. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A British vehicle 1965 3.8 Jaguar Sedan owned by Paul LaBelle, of Waverly. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Coffee and treats were provided by the Waverly Comm. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The interior of a 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville, owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. An 8-track tape is on top of the passenger seat because this car also has its original 8-track tape player. - -

WAVERLY — Waverly Community House hosted another Cars and Coffee event on Sept. 16, the second time it held this event. Owners of classic cars displayed their antique or vintage vehicles in the Comm’s parking lot and coffee and treats were provided by Weis Markets in Clarks Summit.

One of the cars on exhibit was a 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville with a black exterior and a red leather interior, the most valuable of its kind. Its owner Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon, had been looking for this type for 25 years. In 2013, he finally found it from the original owner’s widow, whose husband purchased it from the now-defunct Cox Oldsmobile, Inc. in Kingsport, Tennessee. What make the car even more special is that it has all of its original parts, which still work today.

“Everything works,” said DeVirgilis. “The air conditioning works. The power seat works. The power antenna works. The 8-track (8-track tape player) works.”

The Cadillac Coupe de Ville became a national show winner of the Cadillac LaSalle Club in Columbus, Ohio. DeVirgilis also earned first place and the Past Presidents’ Preservation Award in the 2014 Grand National Meet in Lake George, New York. The car was also featured in LaSalle Club’s monthly magazine called Self Starter.

Foreign vehicles were also on display at the event, one of which was a 1965 3.8 Jaguar Sedan, owned by Waverly resident Paul LaBelle. This vehicle, which came to America from England in 1985, has the engine that made the Jaguar brand famous.

LaBelle explained the engine was tested on a track at 100 mph 24 hours a day for seven days.

“They (engineers) disassembled the engine,” he said. “They checked the wear. There was no depreciable wear on it.”

LaBelle bought the Jaguar outside of London where it had been parked in a carriage barn for years.

David Banks, of Clarks Summit, displayed his 1965 Datsun Fair Lady convertible. He said t it was a barn find because he found it in a barn in Beach Lake, after which he did a lot of cleaning and restoration to it.

“It’s a fun car to drive,” he said. “It’s like when you first learn how to drive, you feel a connection to the road when you’re driving.”

This is Banks’ first time at Cars & Coffee.

“It’s a great event,” he said. “A lot of unique stuff. You don’t see two of the same (vehicles) here.”

Japanese automobile 1965 Datsun Fair Lady convertible owned by David Banks, of Lake Winola. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars-8.jpg Japanese automobile 1965 Datsun Fair Lady convertible owned by David Banks, of Lake Winola. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A yellow 2004 996 GT3 Porsche, owned by Chuck Kornutiak of Chapman Lake, is on display at the event. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars1.jpg A yellow 2004 996 GT3 Porsche, owned by Chuck Kornutiak of Chapman Lake, is on display at the event. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ed Morristell, of Dalton, gets in the driver seat of a 1986 Porsche 930 owned by Andy Striefsky, of Uniondale, with his son Ryder Morristell, 3, standing outside. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars2.jpg Ed Morristell, of Dalton, gets in the driver seat of a 1986 Porsche 930 owned by Andy Striefsky, of Uniondale, with his son Ryder Morristell, 3, standing outside. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The original engine of a 1977 Cadillac Coup deVille owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. Atop the engine are the Past President’s Preservation Award and a First Place Primary Award from the 2014 Grand National Meet in Lake George, NY. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars3.jpg The original engine of a 1977 Cadillac Coup deVille owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. Atop the engine are the Past President’s Preservation Award and a First Place Primary Award from the 2014 Grand National Meet in Lake George, NY. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A variety of classic cars in the Waverly Comm’s parking lot. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars4.jpg A variety of classic cars in the Waverly Comm’s parking lot. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A British vehicle 1965 3.8 Jaguar Sedan owned by Paul LaBelle, of Waverly. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars5.jpg A British vehicle 1965 3.8 Jaguar Sedan owned by Paul LaBelle, of Waverly. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Coffee and treats were provided by the Waverly Comm. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars6.jpg Coffee and treats were provided by the Waverly Comm. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The interior of a 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville, owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. An 8-track tape is on top of the passenger seat because this car also has its original 8-track tape player. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Cars7.jpg The interior of a 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville, owned by Eric DeVirgilis, of Eynon. An 8-track tape is on top of the passenger seat because this car also has its original 8-track tape player. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.