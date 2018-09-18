View ‘Decanted’ the movie and enjoy wine-tasting at Dietrich Theatre

“Decanted” is one of the Fall Film Festival movies at the Dietrich Theater with a special guest presenter following its 7 p.m. showing on Saturday, Sept. 29.

Jeff Zick, vineyard manager for Nimble Hill Winery, will share first-hand knowledge about our very own local winery Nimble Hill and its operation and let movie-goers do some wine tasting of specially selected Nimble Hill wines. He also has first-hand knowledge of the California wine scene.

Tickets for “Decanted” the movie and the actual decanting are $8.50, available online or at the ticket booth.

Learn all about the wine industry in Napa Valley in the movie as you follow the development of a brand new winery named Italics Winegrowers, and what it takes to build a new brand and fulfill a dream of a lifetime.

“Decanted” will also be shown at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Jeff Zick and the wine-tasting are only at the Sept. 29 showing.

For more information, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.