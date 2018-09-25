Michaelene Kulig, Gianna Marturano featured members of Abington Heights Dance Team

- Submitted photo

CLARKS SUMMIT — Michaelene Kulig and Gianna Marturano are featured members of the 2018/2019 Abington Heights Marching Comets Dance Team.

Kulig is a senior, a four-year member of the Marching Band, the AH Concert Band and the Symphony Orchestra. She is an honor student and a member of the Dance Team. She is a Class Demonstrator at the Abington Heights Civic League Dance Academy, where she has been dancing for 13 years.

Kulig plans to attend college this fall, with a major in Occupational Therapy. She is the daughter of Tracey and Todd Davis, Clarks Summit.

Marturano is a sophomore and an honor roll student. She is a member of the Interact Club, Transition Team and the Abington Heights Marching Comets and Dance Team. She has been dancing at the Abington Heights Civic League Dance Academy for 13 years.

She is the daughter of John and Elizabeth Marturano, Clarks Summit