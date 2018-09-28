Rep. Boback to hold Veterans Expo and Recognition Ceremony at Misericordia

Submitted photo Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) is pictured with her Veterans Advisory Committee. From left, first row, John Headley; Art Peoples, Dallas Rotary; Sam Greenberg, Jewish War Veterans; Sandy Peoples, Dallas Rotary; and Darlene Headley. Second row, John Emil Sr., Dallas American Legion; Sharon Austin, Harveys Lake American Legion; Liam Lewis, Dallas American Legion; Thomas J. Botzman, president, Misericordia University; Boback; John Metz Sr., executive chairman, Metz Culinary Management and Misericordia University trustee; Mary Metz; and Charles Fleming, Dallas America Legion. Third row, Ned Podehl, Dallas American Legion; Max Benjamin, Northeastern PA Veterans Multi-Care Alliance; Glenn Bozinski, director of Admissions, Misericordia University; Peter Calkins, Boy Scout Troop 281, Dallas, and project manager, Misericordia University; Scott B. Schuster; and George Tucker, Dallas American Legion. -

DALLAS — Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) will hold her 12th annual Veterans Expo and Recognition Ceremony from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 in Misericordia University’s Insalaco Hall.

A Veterans Recognition Breakfast, open to any resident of the 117th District who served in our nation’s Armed Forces, will be held in Insalaco Hall at 9 a.m. Both non-combat veterans and those who served during wartime are encouraged to attend this event. The breakfast is being held in conjunction with Metz Culinary Management.

The 117th District includes Benton Township, Dalton, La Plume Township and West Abington Township in Lackawanna County; Dallas, Dallas Township, Fairmount Township, Franklin Township, Harveys Lake, Hunlock Township, Lake Township, Lehman Township and Ross Township in Luzerne County and all of Wyoming County.

Veterans may be accompanied by their spouse (or one guest) to the breakfast at no charge. The breakfast will be followed by a special appreciation program held in the Lemmond Theater, to honor the veterans. The deadline to register for the breakfast is Monday, Oct. 29. To RSVP, call Boback’s offices at 570-675-6000 or 570-836-4777. Residents can also call toll-free at 800-278-3939 or register online at www.RepBoback.com.

Attendees will be able to visit the expo between 9 a.m. and noon where a variety of federal, state and local agencies that offer services to veterans will be on hand to answer questions throughout the event. The expo and program are open to all residents of the 117th Legislative District.

In conjunction with the event, Boback’s office is holding a Veterans Art/Essay Contest, which is open to fifth-grade students in the 117th Legislative District. This includes students in the Lake Lehman, Dallas, Tunkhannock, Northwest and Lackawanna Trail school districts.

Students must choose to submit either a drawing or an essay. A maximum of one entry from each student will be accepted. Entries must be received by Oct. 19, and will be judged by members of Boback’s Veterans Advisory Committee.

Students who create a top-three drawing or essay will be invited along with their parents to the Veterans Program, which begins at 10 a.m. in Lemmond Theater. All entries will be on display at Misericordia’s Insalaco Hall from November 3rd through November 11th (Veteran’s Day). For more specific rules and details, visit www.RepBoback.com.