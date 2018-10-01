Jay Steveskey returns to Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock Oct. 7

Steveskey -

Jay Steveskey has become a favorite performer at the Dietrich Theater, returning each year with new music and new themes.

Steveskey returns to the Dietrich stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 with “Classical Guitar Plays Bach, Brazil, Beatles, Broadway and More.” Steveskey has returned to the Dietrich every year for the last 11 years with a new program every year. This year his program is guaranteed to take the audience on a musical journey.

Free tickets will be available at the door or seats may be reserved by calling 570-996-1500.

This concert is sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, because she loved coming to Steveskey’s concerts for many years. She appreciated his artistry and expressed that it was wonderful to leave the busy world outside the door and just sit back and enjoy new and familiar music.

Steveskey is active as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has been featured on WVIA-FM radio, Scranton Today TV, in the Scranton Times-Tribune, Electric City newspapers and runs the Fiddle Lake Guitar School in Susquehanna County. He has had extensive private studies with Argentine guitarist Pablo Cohen, professor of classical guitar, Ithaca College and was selected to perform for a Master Class conducted by Sharon Isbin, head of the classical guitar department, Juilliard.