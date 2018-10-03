Nina Sampogne named Miss Comet for 2018/2019 at Abington Heights

Submitted photo Miss Comet Nina Sampogne -

Nina Sampogne has been named Miss Comet for the 2018/2019 season. She will be the first Featured Performer to dance, twirl baton and play an instrument during the Marching Comets field show.

A junior at the Abington Heights High School, Sampogne is a member of the marching, concert and jazz bands. She also performs with the Keystone College Symphonic Band, Factoryville. A member of the Abington Heights dance team, she was the featured dancer in the school musical, “Anything Goes.” She is also the 2018 USA National Miss Pennsylvania Teen.

An honor student, Sampogne is the Student Council secretary, SADD public relations officer and a member of the Mock Trial, Interact and Transition Teams.

She attended the HOBY Leadership Conference at Albright College, Reading and was invited to the Rotary Youth Leadership Camp. She has also been selected as a member of the Leadership Lackawanna Class of 2019.

An advocate for volunteering, Sampogne has accumulated over 1700 hours of community service, earning all bronze, silver and gold Presidential Community Service Awards.

Besides alto saxophone, she also plays piano, having played Carnegie Hall on two occasions. She hopes to attend Penn State University, join the Blue Band, major in Biology and follow up with medical school.

Sampogne, 16, resides in Waverly with her parents Vito and Laura Sampogne.