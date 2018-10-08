‘Tasting by the Book’ event benefits Abington Community Library

Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Wine cupcakes made by Cheryl O’Hora, president of the Abington Heights Civic League, to promote the upcoming Cheers to Wine Spring Festival, which will be held April 29, 2019 at South Abington Park. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Carolee MacDonald, of Clarks Summit, serves her rice pudding for the event. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Tanja Adonizio, Anne Wasko, Jennifer LaBelle, and Judy Detter, all of Clarks Summit. - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Mike Waskovich, of North Abington Twp., provides musical entertainment for the event. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Dalida O’Malley, a member of the board of trustees of the Abington Community Library and chair of the fundraising committee, cooked chicken strips and penne pasta, which she allowed people to taste. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Amanda Marchegiani, left, and her boyfriend Jesse Novatski, both of Clarks Summit, enjoy food and wine at the fundraiser. - - Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Friends enjoy wine and fellowship. From left, clockwise, Carol Berti, of Clarks Green, Brenda Pardue, of Clarks Summit; Bernie and Lynn Andreoli, of Old Forge; Linda K. Smith, of Harding; and Chrissy Jacoby, of Clarks Summit. - -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Twenty community cooks shared their culinary creations at the Abington Community Library for the fourth annual Tasting by the Book held Oct. 6. People enjoyed samples of food, wine and music inside the library.

The event was somewhat different this year because, instead of being spread throughout the library, participants were brought close together in the middle of the library’s bookshelves.

“I like to keep it in the heart of the library,” co-chair Chris Police, members of the Abington Community Library Board of Trustees, said of the event. “It’s to keep everyone close-knit to try to hint the idea of community.”

“I think it’s great that it’s a wonderful turnout,” added co-chair Angela Weinberg.

Employees of the library gathered the cooks to allow party-goers to sample their foods while some employees also cooked for the event. Dalida O’Malley, who co-chaired the event four years ago with Carol Ruble, made chicken strips and penne pasta. A member of both the board of trustees and the fundraising committee, she has cooked for all four years of this event.

“I love socializing with the people in the event,” she said. “I like feeding them; it gives me pleasure.”

Megha Baikadi, an employee of the library, cooked and served savory seitan pinwheels with a mustard cheese sauce.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the people try different things and see their reactions,” she said.

Wines served at the library’s front counter were provided by Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. There was also wine in one of the desserts as Abington Heights Civic League president Cheryl O’Hora baked cupcakes with wine in the batter and the frosting. She made the cupcakes to “ring the bell” for the upcoming Cheers to Spring Wine Festival, which will be held April 29, 2019.

Dessert was also provided by Carolee MacDonald, of Clarks Summit, who always serves treats at this event.

“I usually do desserts because that’s what I enjoy doing,” she said.

This year, MacDonald made rice pudding while last year, she baked oatmeal raisin cookies. She is a volunteer of the Clarks Summit Fire Co. and makes cookies for the firehouse’s annual Cookie Walk in December.

Bernie Andreoli and his wife Lynn came from their hometown of Old Forge.

“It has my three favorite things — food, fun and libraries,” said Lynn, who heard of Tasting by the Book from library director Sandy Longo

The Andreolis mingled with many friends who also enjoyed food, wine, music and fellowship.

“The food was amazing,” said Clarks Summit resident Brenda Pardue. “The people were amazing.”

“I would recommend people to come,” said her friend Linda K. Smith, who bought bags of books earlier from the book sale across the street at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. “It’s for a good cause.”

The cause to which Smith referred was that this event is a fundraiser for the library to obtain more spaces for meetings.

Amanda Marchegiani and her boyfriend Jesse Novatski, both of Clarks Summit, sampled many foods and enjoyed the community event.

“I think it’s a cool event to have to support the local library,” said Marchegiani. “It’s a different type of event. It showcases your community members.”

Mike Waskovich, of North Abington Twp., provided musical entertainment by singing and playing classic rock, folk, and original songs.

‘Tasting by the Book’ benefits Abington Community Library

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

