Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students planning Turkey Trot

Submitted photo Medical students gathered to plan Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K run in downtown Scranton. From left, first row, Michelle Stefanelli, Moscow; Alayna Craig-Lucas, Scranton; Lauren Skudalski, Kingston Township; and Brandon Bombar, Scranton. Second row, Neil Patel, Mountain Top; Joseph Brutico, Clarks Summit; Madison Strony, Clarks Summit; Joshua Pettengill, State College; Wojciech Losos, Dover, Delaware; and Andre Dsouza, Mountain Top. -

SCRANTON – Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students will host their ninth annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K run in downtown Scranton on Sunday, Nov. 4, beginning with race-day registration at 8 a.m. in the main lobby of Geisinger Commonwealth’s Medical Sciences Building, located at 525 Pine St..

The event will also feature a Tiny Trot, including crafts, games, face painting and relay races, for children ages 13 and younger, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both the 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m. and routes begin and end at the school’s Medical Sciences Building. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Poor’s holiday food giveaways.

Online registration is currently open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 30. All registrants will receive a T-shirt. For participants ages 14 and older, registration until race day is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. Prices will increase to $30 and $40 for the 5k and 10k, respectively, on race day.

For the Tiny Trot for ages 13 and younger, registration is free, but a donation of two canned goods on the day of the race is suggested. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2QIXKfw.