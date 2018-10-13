South Abington Police Chief Robert A. Gerrity lauded for 40 years of service

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the Oct. 8 supervisors meeting, supervisor David O’Neill read Resolution No. 8 of 2018, whereas the South Abington Twp. supervisors are aware that Police Chief Robert A. Gerrity has reached 40 years with the South Abington Police Department, 27 years of that as chief, and whereas Gerrity has provided such significant service to the citizens of South Abington Twp. and has exemplified the character traits of devotion to duty, brotherly love of fellow officers, sincerity of purpose, and genuine concern for all.

“I want to publicly state that he (Gerrity) has made a difference in South Abington Township,” said O’Neill. “And now, therefore, in result as the South Abington Township Board of Supervisors wishes to congratulate and thank Chief Robert A. Gerrity for his 40 years of continuous and exemplary service and for his dedication and impressive achievements.”

Secretary Christine Griswold handed Gerrity a plaque with the years 1978-2018 and his badge imprinted on it, and with an inscription thanking him for her service. The supervisors and the rest of the South Abington Twp. police officers who were present at the meeting applauded as the chief received this honor.

“I’m really humbled by this,” said Gerrity. “It’s such a nice honor to see all the officers here tonight and the board of supervisors who’ve been wonderful over the last 40 years. My job is difficult at times but it’s made easy by the people I work with.”

Gerrity recognized Giles Stanton for his 40 years of being a South Abington Twp. supervisor.

Stanton replied, “It’s an honor to be a supervisor, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s nice to know the things (that) are important to me and these gentlemen (South Abington police officers), we’re able to improve the community a little bit so it looks nicer. I always feel proud just to be part of you all. I feel that we work for you. You’re our bosses, and that’s how we approach it.”

Gerrity then acknowledged the people with whom he works.

“A general’s only as good as his army, and I got the best army in the world,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be here another 40 years but you’re not going to get rid of me yet.”

In other business …

• O’Neill read Resolution No. 9 of 2018, which supports the collection of the earned income tax by the county tax collector agencies as authorized by Act 32. He said that back in 2007 or 2008, the state mandated a change in tax collection in which each municipality had one tax collection per county.

“We created in every county a tax collection committee made up of representatives of every municipality of the county,” he said. “That has been working, to my knowledge, fairly well and without a lot of issue.”

O’Neill said now the state wants to create a tax collection for the whole state.

“Everybody who has heard that is against that thought,” he said. “And we have a resolution supporting the original way of collecting.”

O’Neill mentioned the borough’s association created this resolution and the supervisors agree with it. The board voted to approve the resolution.

• O’Neill said as part of the supervisors’ future project of building a maintenance building and an ongoing project of Chinchilla Hose Company constructing a new building in the back property, South Abington Twp. supervisors requested PPL to put a power supply down their driveway across the street. He said PPL is requesting an easement for South Abington Twp. to install a new guy wire on the pole and angle the old guy wire, which is currently too straight.

“The future power is to serve out building as well serve the new fire company building,” said O’Neill. “They’ll (PPL) have an easement that Mark (supervisor Mark Dougherty) is handling on the fire company’s side.”

O’Neill then asked Stanton to sign the easement for the South Abington Twp. side. Stanton agreed.

• O’Neill announced that Jim Kane, Wallenpaupack Area High School principal, is interested in joining the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board (AAJRB).

“He (Kane) has three children involved in youth activities,” said O’Neill. “He’s very much involved with the park itself now.”

O’Neill said the current member hasn’t attended a meeting in two years and hasn’t responded to the supervisors in nine months and her her appointment expires in January. The board decided to allow Kane to fill the unexpired term.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

