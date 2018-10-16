Hoedown for Hope to benefit Marley’s Mission set for Nov. 10 in Scranton

SCRANTON — The Downtown Hoedown for Hope to benefit Marley’s Mission will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St.

The evening will include silent auction items, raffle items, and a 50/50. Along with the auction items, those who attend will enjoy drink specials, including a selection of wines, domestic and craft beer, including a fall-themed signature cocktail, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres with entertainment provided by Light Weight.

Support is the key to the fundraising success of Marley’s Mission “where hope comes alive for children and their families who have experienced trauma.” Proceeds from the event will provide equine-assisted psychotherapy (EAP) at no cost to children in our region who have experienced trauma. All items are donated by local merchants and friends of Marley’s Mission. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by emailing: aprilkemp@marleysmission.com Checks for tickets may be mailed to: Marley’s Mission, P.O. Box 505, Scranton, PA 18505 or by calling: 570-587-HOPE.

Marley’s Mission is a non-profit organization that provides equine-based therapy free of charge to children, and their families, who have experienced trauma. Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) has shown evidenced-based efficacy in patients who have experience abuse and now suffer with depression, anxiety and other symptoms as a result of abuse. Research and observational findings have shown EAP yields a variety of psychotherapeutic benefits such as confidence, self-efficacy, self-concept, communication, anxiety reduction, and most importantly – trust.

For more information about Marley’s Mission, please visit www.marleysmission.com