State Rep. Marty Flynn announces $75,000 in grants

SCRANTON — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, has announced close to $75,000 in grants for five local companies to assist with employee training for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The training investments are made through the Workforce and Economic Network Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA), and primarily help manufacturing and technology industries offer a wide range of training opportunities to their workforce, ranging from basic math to software engineering and advanced machine operations.

“Investments in workforce training and development are critical to maintaining a strong and healthy workforce in Scranton,” Flynn wrote in a press release. “By providing opportunities for hardworking individuals to advance their skills, local companies are able to flourish in a dynamic and ever-changing economy. I am proud to advocate for strategic job development in Scranton, and I look forward to continuing my advocacy for support from Harrisburg.”

The Azek Company received $9,100, Olympia Chimney Supply Inc. received $428, Scranton Electricians JATC received $27,000, Scranton Products received $15,000 and Simplex Industries Inc. received $23,398, all in the form of WEDnetPA grants.

Flynn said WEDnetPA is Pennsylvania’s premier incumbent worker training program, and includes a network of 26 community colleges, State System universities and other partners. Companies provided funding work closely with these partners to assess training needs and develop plans of action.

Grants are provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the commonwealth’s appropriation to the Pennsylvania First Program, a tool to facilitate increased investment and job creation within the commonwealth.