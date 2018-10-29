Submitted photo From left, first row, are Nicole Morristell, director, Leadership Lackawanna; Jennifer Mackey, St. Joseph’s Center; Jaka Wescott, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton; and Michelle McMaster, Fidelity Bank. Second row, Jim Kuzmak, Sanofi Pasteur; E.T. Hunter, Solar Plus; Neil Prisco, WVIA Public Media; and Carmen Brutico, Sordoni Construction Services. -

SCRANTON — Each year, Leadership Lackawanna awards scholarships to qualified candidates who need assistance paying tuition. Typically, these funds are set aside for individuals from non-profit organizations or sole proprietors of businesses. Due to the generosity of past donors, different scholarship funds have been established and continue to make a significant impact in our community each year.

The scholarship recipients for the Core Program Class of 2018-2019 are as follows:

E.T. Hunter, of Solar Plus, received the William W. and Mary L. Scranton Scholarship.

Jim Kuzmak, of Sanofi Pasteur ,received the H. Leigh Woehling Scholarship.

Jennifer Mackey, of St. Joseph’s Center, received the William Rinaldi Scholarship.

Michelle McMaster, of Fidelity Bank, received the Karen O’Connell Welles Scholarship.

Neil Prisco, of WVIA Public Media, received the H. Leigh Woehling Scholarship.

Jaka Wescott, of the Ronald McDonald House, received both the Margaret Briggs Scholarship and the Government Leadership Award Fund of the Scranton Area Foundation.