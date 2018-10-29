Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announces SAGE award winners

SCRANTON — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce recently announced the finalists for the 2018 SAGE Awards, the Scranton Awards for Growth and Excellence. The SAGE Awards honor outstanding local businesses for their talent, creativity and innovation.

Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 7, at the Chamber Gala, at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

Nearly 100 applications were received for this year’s awards. A group of more than 40 community leaders and professionals volunteered to review applications and select finalists. The Chamber is proud to honor businesses making valuable contributions to the region and contributing to our overall quality of life.

The finalists, in each category, are:

BEST PRACTICES IN COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

• Commonwealth Health Emergency Medical Solutions

• The Dime Bank

• NET Credit Union

BEST PRACTICES IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

• Hilton Scranton & Conference Center

• Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

• Woodloch Resort

BEST PRACTICES IN MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

• Lewith & Freeman Real Estate

• Posture Interactive

• Woodloch Pines

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Little Acres Learning Academy

• Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

• Woodloch Resort

EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP

• Drucker & Scaccetti

• Little Acres Learning Academy

• Pepperjam

FASTEST GROWING COMPANY

• Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

• Posture Interactive

• We Talk Shirty

HOMETOWN STAR

• Borough of Dunmore: “Hometown Hero Banner Program”

• Ronald McDonald House: “Show Your Stripes 5K”

• University of Scranton: “Downtown Scavenger Hunt”

NEW AND EMERGING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Electric City Escape

• Meal Prep Grind

• Quest Studio

NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

• Meals on Wheels Community Services of NEPA

• Outreach Center for Community Resources

• Women’s Resource Center

PRIDE AND PROGRESS: EXTERIOR RENOVATIONS

• Horizon Dental Care

• Lackawanna College

• Tobyhanna Army Depot

PRIDE AND PROGRESS: INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

• AllOne Health

• Delta Medix

• Greater Scranton YMCA

PRIDE AND PROGRESS: NEW CONSTRUCTION

• Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

• Pennsylvania American Water

• Thomas McLane Associates

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

• Horizon Dental Care

• Posture Interactive

• Tsunami Self Defense Systems

WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE

• Nikki Moser, Marywood University

• Maura Smith, Pepperjam

• Talia Walsh, Quest Studio

All award finalists can also win the People’s Choice Award where the winner will be chosen by a community wide online vote, available on www.scrantonchamber.com from Monday, Oct. 29, through Friday, Nov. 2.