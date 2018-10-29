Presentation on World War I set for Nov. 4 at Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock

Submitted photo All are invited to a free presentation by Ed McMullen, “History Worth Remembering/ The Great War Ends: 100 Years Later,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Dietrich Theater. -

TUNKHANNOCK — All are invited to a free presentation by Ed McMullen, “History Worth Remembering/ The Great War Ends: 100 Years Later,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Dietrich Theater.

One hundred years ago, on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918, World War I, the Great War, the War to End All Wars, finally came to an end.

“Sadly, the greatest legacy of the First World War was the second, where many of its lessons were forgotten,” reflects McMullen.

His presentation will include the causes, the effects and the horrors of the War to End All Wars, truly history worth remembering.

For information or reservations, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500. Tickets will be available at the door as long as they last. The event is sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

McMullen is a friend of the Dietrich, bringing presentations that attract standing-room-only audiences. Many may remember his previous presentations at the Dietrich Theater on the Wyoming Valley Massacre, the Civil War and Sullivan’s March.

McMullen is a native of the Endless Mountains region, born and raised in Scranton. His great passion for American History inspired his construction of The Patriot House in South Gibson, a colonial log manor of his own design, one of the most popular B & Bs in the Endless Mountains.

It is appropriate that the current exhibit in the Earnshaw Gallery at the Dietrich through Nov. 15 is “World War I – on the Warfront and the Home Front.” All are invited to see artifacts from the Wyoming County Historical Society and other individuals, including copies of posters from the collection at the Library of Congress. These posters and other artifacts remind us that World War I was a much more personal war here at home. Women knitted blankets and socks for the soldiers, people raised sheep to provide the wools, and churches sponsored ambulances for the war front. Service pins were earned for participating in the war effort. Wars today have not required this involvement at home.