Halloween party raises funds for Making Music Matter for Kids

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Summit Ballroom of the Ramada Inn was heavily designed with a scary Halloween look to it.

There was a great, big, ire-breathing dragon, a giant spider web, a few skeleton animatronics, and a jail cell in which kids went inside pretending to be locked up.

There was a skeleton praying near a stained-glass window.

There were also prisms and projectors of ghosts, skulls, witches, and bats floating on the walls and ceiling. They were courtesy of Jay Mateyka, who placed all these decorations for the Rock and Shock Costume Contests, which was held Oct. 27. Mateyka also designs Halloween decorations for hay rides at Woodloch Resort in Hawley.

“I love doing it,” Mateyka said about decorating for Halloween events. “It’s for the kids. It’s for a great cause.”

The cause raised funds for Rock School of Music’s program called Making Music Matter for Kids, which funds free music lessons to students.

The party, called “Shake Your Bones,” provided kids with games, prizes, lite food and drinks. Kids played musical chairs to rock music.

Shauna Tyler, of Waverly, entertained the kids by dancing while wearing an inflatable T-rex costume. Later, her 9-year-old daughter Lily Tyler played electric guitar on stage in her band called Circle of Rock while Shauna sang and 11-year-old Colton Naholnik, of Ransom, played the drums on stage.

“It was exhilarating,” Shauna said about singing on stage.

There was also a performance of some of the older students of Rock School of Music, including Audrey Munley, lead vocals, Jake Munley on bass, Jake Graham on drums, and Wyatt Carper on guitar. They blasted rock songs such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benetar. Munley also slowed things down by doing a solo and keyboard version of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles.

“The kids were great,” said Lance Miley, who started Rock School of Music. “They knocked it out of the ballpark.”

An adult costume party followed with a performance by Miley’s band Metal Mob. Local rock bands Skin ‘N Bones and The Mange also performed. This was also a fundraiser for Making Music Matter for Kids.

A jail cell decoration in which kids and parents pretend to be locked up. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_155700.jpg A jail cell decoration in which kids and parents pretend to be locked up. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal A skeleton prays before a stained glass window. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_160634.jpg A skeleton prays before a stained glass window. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Shauna Tyler, of Waverly, dressed as a T-rex, pretends to bite the head off of CC Koerner, of Scott Twp. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_161443.jpg Shauna Tyler, of Waverly, dressed as a T-rex, pretends to bite the head off of CC Koerner, of Scott Twp. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Michael Walter, of Pocono Springs, CC Koerner, of Scott Twp., and Ian Meho, of South Abington Twp. In front is ‘Jeff’ the dragon. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_164151.jpg From left, Michael Walter, of Pocono Springs, CC Koerner, of Scott Twp., and Ian Meho, of South Abington Twp. In front is ‘Jeff’ the dragon. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Students of Rock School of Music rock out on stage. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_165740.jpg Students of Rock School of Music rock out on stage. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Circle of Rock member Lily Tyler, 9, of Waverly, plays guitar as Colton Naholnik, 11, of Ransom Twp, beats the drums. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181027_174050.jpg Circle of Rock member Lily Tyler, 9, of Waverly, plays guitar as Colton Naholnik, 11, of Ransom Twp, beats the drums. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

