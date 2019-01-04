HARRISBURG — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, began his fourth term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, where he will continue to represent the 113th Legislative District.

“Serving as a state legislator for the people of Lackawanna County remains an incredible honor for me,” Flynn said. “I am excited to be able to serve the needs of my constituents and advocate down in Harrisburg for our area’s best interests.”

Flynn pointed to several key legislative priorities he plans to tackle this term, including increasing investments into education on all levels, enhancing veteran services, addressing property tax relief, championing programs that aid seniors, supporting workforce development and other policies that benefit communities in Lackawanna County and across Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to working with members of both parties to pass sensible and effective legislation,” Flynn said. “It is our obligation to work together to improve the lives of Pennsylvania residents, to move our state forward and continue to create progress.”

The 113th District includes parts of Lackawanna County, including Scranton, South Abington Township and Clarks Green Borough.

Flynn encourages residents to visit his constituent service office in Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave., Scranton. The office can be reached at 570-342-4348. His staff can help with a variety of state-related services, including PACE/PACENET prescription drug coverage, Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications and more.

Constituents can also visit Flynn’s website at www.pahouse.com/Flynn for information on various state-related services and programs. He also maintains a Facebook page www.facebook.com/RepMartyFlynn and Twitter feed @RepFlynn with updates on happenings in the community and Harrisburg.