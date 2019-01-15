Dalton Borough Council hopes to use Novak property to create revenue

DALTON — At the Jan. 10 borough council meeting, president Gus Vlassis said he heard people say downtown Dalton is dead. He listed many businesses in or near the downtown area, including the Dalton Pharmacy, Dalton Garage, a barbershop, a salon and spa, a bar and grill, and a post office.

“We got a lot of things going on in Dalton,” he said. “I think we need to make that point with people who complain about things that are not happening or why aren’t we doing something in Dalton.”

Vlassis mentioned the only problem is there are four empty buildings on Main Street and the council has no control over that.

“My main concern is not so much the empty buildings downtown but the building up on the highway — the Novak property.”

Vlassis said the intent of purchasing the Novak property was to try to make money from it. He suggested to find a way to develop it so the council could make revenue from it.

Vlassis also mentioned the vacant building on Mill Street is, according to engineer John Seamans, an “ideal spot for a salt shed.”

“If we can, let’s try to do something with these things,” he said. “Talk about it, and generate some interest so that we can make things happen here.”

In his law and legislative report, Councilman Bill Montgomery introduced an ordinance appropriating funds to defray the expenses of the Borough of Dalton for the period commencing Jan. 1, 2019 to and including Dec. 31, 2019 and authorizing the awarding of contracts for specific terms fixing the salary and compensation of certain officers and employees of the Borough of Dalton and levying taxes to all the real property within the Borough of Dalton subject to taxation for the fiscal year, 2019. Council approved the ordinance.

In his zoning report, Eric Johnson said he plans to meet with Countryside Conservancy about its intent for the Novak property to potentially put a trail through it.

Also, Johnson said the planning commission will have a reorganization meeting on Jan. 28.

Johnson mentioned the Lackawanna County’s Planning Office will start with the background research on SAPA. He said the planning office sent over a list of information of Dalton as a borough, major stakeholders that would be involved, variances or waivers that Dalton processed over the last five years, and current ordinances.

“It’s something that, over the next month or so, all organizations, planning, Council, zoning, solicitor, are going to have to review all that information, and get some answers to Lackawanna County,” he said.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Dalton-Borough.jpg

Council president addresses negativity about borough

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.