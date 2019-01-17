State Senator John Blake announces school funding

SCRANTON — State Senator John Blake (D- Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced that four school districts and one charter school in the 22nd Senatorial District have received $175,000 in targeted grants through the PAsmart Initiative.

The grant funding announced was part of a $8.7 million investment to expand computer science classes and teacher training at schools across the Commonwealth. Each of the recipients received a $35,000 targeted grant.

“As our economy evolves and technology advances, we need to ensure that our students are learning the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce of the future,” Blake said. “These state investments in STEM education and computer science programs will help us continue to build a highly-skilled workforce across the Commonwealth.”

The four school districts in the 22nd Senatorial District that received targeted grants were Mid Valley, Riverside, Pittston Area and Scranton. Fell Charter School was one of the 18 charter school recipients of funding.

The targeted grants represent the next phase of Governor Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, which will provide $20 million to bring high-quality computer science and STEM education in elementary, middle, and high schools, and professional development for teachers.

Blake noted that additional PAsmart funding for science and technology education, apprenticeships and job training will be announced in the coming weeks.