AllOne Charities, a Wilkes-Barre-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the health care delivery system of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania, recently awarded a $10,000 grant to Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton.

The grant launched Primary Care Pathfinders, a CSS pilot program that matches homeless clients one-on-one with a navigator whose role is to ensure that important service connections within the community are made and urgently needed medical treatment is received.

To date, CSS has received four grants totaling $202,500 from local foundations in support of this new program, which officially launched this month. Its goals are to help 60 homeless persons per year achieve significant health and housing outcomes while testing the value of intensive health-focused case management in the shelter system.

AllOne Charities funds are used to help sustain local and regional non-profit organizations whose initiatives address the region’s most pressing health challenges.

John Cosgrove, executive director of AllOne Foundation and Charities, accompanied AllOne program officer Mary Carroll Donahoe to the check presentation.

“The leadership of AllOne Charities is pleased to support this innovative and collaborative approach to significantly improving access to vital health care services for a most vulnerable sector of our community,” Cosgrove said.