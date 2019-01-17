SCRANTON — Actors Circle presents “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott.

Directed by Kaylah Hodgins, the thriller will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road. Show dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.Tickets are $12 general, $10 senior, $8 student. Thursday, Jan. 30, tickets are $8 general & senior, $6 student.

For reservations, call 570-342-9707, or email to tickets@actorscircle.com. All reservations will be held 10 minutes until show time.

Marnie Azzarelli portrays a blind woman, Susy, left alone in her apartment to deal with a group of con-men hatching an elaborate scheme. A Broadway hit, this masterfully constructed thriller moves from one moment of suspense to another as it builds toward an electrifying, breath-stopping final scene.

The cast includes Susy Hendrix — Marnie Azzarelli, Harry Roat, Jr. — Chris Eibach, Mike Talman — Peter Miles, Sgt. Carlino — Rafe Rickard, Gloria — Abby Hanson, Sam Hendrix — Michael Madajeski.

This show is presented through a special grant from Lackawanna County for the Arts, and special arrangement through Samuel French, Inc.

Kaylah Hodgins is debuting as director for Actors Circle.