CLARKS GREEN — At the Jan. 16 borough council meeting, president Joe Barrasse mentioned Councilman Dave Rinaldi was appointed president of ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) during ARWA’s annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 9. Before his ARWA report, Rinaldi recalled his time as temporary president of ARWA.

“I’m very honored and thankful,” he said. “I was thrilled they (ARWA) asked me, and I was eager to take the position.”

During his ARWA report, Rinaldi listed the election of officers, including vice chairperson Gloria Lance from South Abington Twp., treasurer Paul Murphy from Clarks Summit, secretary Robert Kelly from South Abington Twp., assistant secretary Wayne Miller from Clarks Summit, recording secretary Amy Waters, solicitor Attorney Don Jensen, engineer Nick Sahd from Gannet Fleming Inc.

Also, Rinaldi said DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) required ARWA’s plant to have web tests for a discharge permit.

“Four of them (tests) showed that the organisms were in line and they were reproducing in what DEP required for the discharge,” he said.

Rinaldi said the tests costs $2,500 each, adding up to $10,000 a year.

Also, Rinaldi announced ARWA was able to get enough billing information to shop for rates for the electric bill. He said the authority chose Champion Energy which offered a rate of 0.049 cents per kilowatt hour for three years.

“That should reduce the electric bill from what it is now,” he said. “It used to be about $18,000 a month. With the oil plan, it went down to about 10 ($10,000) now, and it will be reduced even further with this new rate for three years.”

Rinaldi announced nine firms are interested in becoming appointed Clarks Green Borough engineer, pursuant to the borough’s Requests for Proposals (RFP) advertised during October 2018. He said the firms have been scheduled to appear in council chambers from Jan. 29-31. Each firm will have a half hour to recite its presentations about maintenance of streets and roads, sanitary sewer rehabilitation (mandated by PA Department of Environmental Protection in 2008), and stormwater management (mandated by the US Environmental Protection Agency).

The following firms are scheduled: BCM Engineers, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.; GPI, Inc., Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.; Reuther & Bowen, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Labella Engineering, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.; Quad 3 Engineering, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.; KBA Engineering, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Colwell Naegele, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.; JHA Companies, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.; Bassett Engineering, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

• In his health and safety report, Rinaldi reported he received the bid package for the Green Light Go Project and advertisements for it will be placed on Feb. 19.

• In his treasurer’s report, Alan Hughes announced the account balances as of Dec. 31, 2018. He said the capital fund increased by $40,000 based on the transfer of the sewer account to the general account. He said the general fund checking account is $10,000 for the year, the sewer fund is up $85,000, and the state fund is up $49,000. The council voted to approve the financial report.

• In his public works report, Councilman Keith Williams asked for a motion for DPW (Department of Public Works) to rent equipment from Admar Supply Co. for drain cleaning and Powell’s Rentals for street sweeping. The council voted to authorize the motion.

• In her mayor’s report, Patty Lawler announced a check of $1,392 from the Mayor Thorburn Memorial Fund has been cut to give to the student aid committee on the Abington Heights School District.

“This will fund an annual scholarship given on Reflections Night, recognizing a student that shows prowess in the industrial arts,” she said.

In other business …

• The council voted to approve Ordinance #1 of 2019, which establishes the real estate tax millage at 15 mils and reenacts the wage tax at one half of one percent, the local services tax at $52, and the real estate transfer tax at 1% for the year of 2019.

• The council voted to appoint Maureen Gallagher as assistant secretary/treasurer for Clarks Green Borough at the rate of $15 per hour and 10 hours per week Tuesday, Jan. 22.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Clarks-Green-1.jpg

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal