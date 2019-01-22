RANSOM TWP. — Just in time for the winter, Ransom Twp. now has a new salt shed installed in the lot of the municipal building on Hickory Lane.

This new shed has overall dimensions of 36’ x 41’ 6” and two bays. Ransom Twp.’s board of supervisors replaced the old shed with a new one with additional storage space in order to stock more supplies. It can hold an approximate maximum of 500 tons of road salt, which are delivered by the truckload. The salt will be used for 36 lane miles of road that encompasses the township.

The new shed also holds an overflow of equipment from the shop area, including items not used daily. This will provide more floor space for the township’s garage.

To obtain the new salt shed, the board of supervisors applied for the Monroe County Local Share Account Grant. They also placed the project on the PennBid website in order to receive bids from construction companies. Agpoint Construction earned the project of constructing the salt shed which took almos two months due to weather conditions and various aspects of the job.

The salt shed also has an overhead light system installed on both the inside and outside. The board of supervisors believe this new salt shed will benefit residents, especially during the current icy road conditions.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we were afforded in being able to apply for, and receive a grant, offsetting the overall costs of planning and construction of a new salt shed, ultimately benefiting the residents of Ransom Township,” said Dennis Macheska, chairman of supervisors.

A salt shed has been installed on the lot of the Ransom Twp. Municipal Building https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SaltShed1.jpg A salt shed has been installed on the lot of the Ransom Twp. Municipal Building Submitted photo Ransom Twp. residents will benefit from a new salt shed on the lot of the municipal building. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SaltShed2.jpg Ransom Twp. residents will benefit from a new salt shed on the lot of the municipal building. Submitted photo

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal