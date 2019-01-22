SCRANTON — Scranton Civic Ballet Company encourages new, potential and current student dancers in the community to attend complimentary ballet classes on Saturday, Jan. 26 for ages 12 to 19, and Saturday, Feb. 2 for ages 3 to 11 at the studio, 234 Mifflin Avea. During this free-to-the-public event, the company and its founder Miss Helen Gaus will officially welcome Julio as assistant director. Alegria joined the Scranton Civic Ballet Company in September 2018.

On Jan. 26, classes for attendees age 12 -19 will be hosted as follows: Beginners, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Intermediate and Advanced, 3:30 to 5 p.m. On Feb. 2, classes for attendees ages 3 to 6 will be hosted from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. and for ages 7 to 11 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Instructors and staff will be available to answer any questions at the free-to-the public events. Classes will be available for children ages 3 through 19 at the welcoming and inclusive dance community for dancers of all skill levels.

Alegria was born and raised in Mexico City and received his training from the National Arts Center and the Centro de Educacion Artistico Frida Kahlo. Upon moving to the United States, he entered the Joffrey Ballet School’s training program on scholarship and has also studied at the Boston Ballet School, the Banff Center for the Arts in Canada, Ballet Hispanico, Ballet Academy East, and Ballet Austin. He has danced for companies and choreographers in Mexico, Canada, Europe, and the United States, including Dance Theater of Harlem, Alabama Ballet, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Gelsey Kirkland Studio Company, Eglevsky Ballet, Atlantic City Ballet, Merce Cunningham Trust, Ardentia, Bronx Opera Company, and Compañia Nacional de Danza (Mexico City). Alegria has studied with such famed instructors and choreographers as Gelsey Kirkland, Eleanor D’Antuono, Cheryl Yeager, Darla Hoover, Nadege Hottier, David Howard, Luis Fuentes, Peter Frame, Richard Bowman, and Fabrice Herrault. Previously, he taught ballet at the Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center in New York City and oversaw the DSPAC’s public school outreach program, teaching daily after-school ballet classes to underprivileged children.

“This afternoon of dance offers an opportunity to see all we have to offer,” said Miss Helen Gaus, who founded The Scranton Civic Ballet Company in 1978. A non-profit organization focused on dance education and performance, the Company aims to educate its members and the public in the art of dance, while bringing the talents of well-known artists, choreographers, and master teachers into northeast Pennsylvania for students as well as audiences.

The professional standard of instruction at the Scranton Civic Ballet Company is focused on achieving a disciplined technique centered on strength, flexibility coordination, grace, musicality, body alignment and poise. Two annual major performances are full-scale theatrical productions showcasing all aspects of the performing arts and the creations of local artists as represented in costumes and sets. All dancers are invited to participate in both annual productions.