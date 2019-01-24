SCRANTON — Abington-area residents were among nearly 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The students are:

• Jaclyn M. Cordaro, of Clarks Summit, freshman psychology major

• Hannah Kowalski, of South Abington Township, freshman biology major

• Kento Matsui, of Clarks Summit, freshman biology major

• Kaila R. Steenback, of South Abington Township, freshman biology major

• Olivia M. Basalyga, of Clarks Summit, sophomore psychology major

• Alessia J. Brunori, of South Abington Township, sophomore exploratory major

• Maxwell B. Earl, of Clarks Summit, ophomore journalism – electronic media major

• Peter J. Heckman, of South Abington Township, sophomore biology major

• Maria C. Pacyna, of South Abington Township, sophomore biology major

• Sarah T. Stec, of Dalton, sophomore biology major

• Andrei Y. Svistunov, of South Abington Township, sophomore engineering management major

• Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, sophomore biochemistry major

• Kelsey E. Wynn, of South Abington Township, sophomore journalism – electronic media major

• Amanda A. Boland, of South Abington Township, junior biology major

• Brittany R. DuMont, of Clarks Summit, junior neuroscience major

• Zoe R. Haggerty, of South Abington Township, junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major

• Nadeen M. Jafar, of South Abington Township, junior biology major

• Cara A. Kopicki, of Clarks Summit, junior psychology major

• Joe Merolla, of Dalton, junior information technology major

• Maaz Siddiqui, of South Abington Township, junior biology major

• Abigale E. Sutton, of Clarks Summit, junior strategic communication major

• Matthew R. Barrett, of Clarks Summit, senior neuroscience major

• Mallory Brayer, of Clarks Summit, senior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major

• Amanda L. Colombo, of Clarks Summit, senior strategic communication major

• Aaron C. Deak, of North Abington Township, senior computer science major

• Vanessa A. Duboski, of Clarks Summit, senior biomathematics major

• Matthew Grebeck, of Factoryville, senior criminal justice major

• Sarah A. Mensah, of Clarks Summit, senior biology major

• Samuel J. Morano, of Clarks Summit, senior biology major

• Adam M. Sunday, of South Abington Township, senior biology major

• Madalyne A. Sunday, of South Abington Township, senior biology major

• Cassandra M. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, senior international studies major

• Alexandra L. Altier, of Clarks Summit, freshman early and primary teacher education major

• Anna C. Van Wert, of South Abington Township, freshman secondary education – mathematics major

• Matthew C. Farrell, of Clarks Summit, sophomore nursing major

• Michael R. Farry, of South Abington Township, sophomore secondary education – citizenship and history major

• Matthew R. Kinback, of Factoryville, sophomore exercise science major

• Catherine M. Pusateri, of Clarks Summit, sophomore exercise science major

• Amy G. Atkinson, of Clarks Summit, junior counseling and human services major

• Grace E. Hambrose, of South Abington Township, junior early and primary teacher education major

• Amanda L. Kinback, of Factoryville, junior exercise science major

• Amanda L. Kohut, of South Abington Township, junior exercise science major

• Mariah F. Hawley, of Clarks Green, senior occupational therapy major

• Nathan R. Langan, of South Abington Township, senior health administration major

• Joseph C. Beyrent, of Clarks Summit, freshman operations management major

• Austin J. Glidewell, of Clarks Summit, freshman accounting major

• Emilee R. Barrett, of Clarks Summit, sophomore marketing major

• Michael J. Curran, of Clarks Green, sophomore marketing major

• Grace M. Gallagher, of Dalton, sophomore accounting major

• Tarquin L. McGurrin, of Clarks Summit, sophomore accounting major

• Dagny C. Rippon, of South Abington Township, sophomore business administration major

• Jared M. Cohen, of Clarks Summit, junior finance major

• Enis Murtaj, of Clarks Summit, junior accounting major

• Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, junior accounting major

• Shiqi Zhou, of South Abington Township, junior accounting major

• Molly M. Hampsey, of Tunkhannock, senior finance major