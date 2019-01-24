SCRANTON — Abington-area residents were among nearly 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.
The students are:
• Jaclyn M. Cordaro, of Clarks Summit, freshman psychology major
• Hannah Kowalski, of South Abington Township, freshman biology major
• Kento Matsui, of Clarks Summit, freshman biology major
• Kaila R. Steenback, of South Abington Township, freshman biology major
• Olivia M. Basalyga, of Clarks Summit, sophomore psychology major
• Alessia J. Brunori, of South Abington Township, sophomore exploratory major
• Maxwell B. Earl, of Clarks Summit, ophomore journalism – electronic media major
• Peter J. Heckman, of South Abington Township, sophomore biology major
• Maria C. Pacyna, of South Abington Township, sophomore biology major
• Sarah T. Stec, of Dalton, sophomore biology major
• Andrei Y. Svistunov, of South Abington Township, sophomore engineering management major
• Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, sophomore biochemistry major
• Kelsey E. Wynn, of South Abington Township, sophomore journalism – electronic media major
• Amanda A. Boland, of South Abington Township, junior biology major
• Brittany R. DuMont, of Clarks Summit, junior neuroscience major
• Zoe R. Haggerty, of South Abington Township, junior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major
• Nadeen M. Jafar, of South Abington Township, junior biology major
• Cara A. Kopicki, of Clarks Summit, junior psychology major
• Joe Merolla, of Dalton, junior information technology major
• Maaz Siddiqui, of South Abington Township, junior biology major
• Abigale E. Sutton, of Clarks Summit, junior strategic communication major
• Matthew R. Barrett, of Clarks Summit, senior neuroscience major
• Mallory Brayer, of Clarks Summit, senior biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major
• Amanda L. Colombo, of Clarks Summit, senior strategic communication major
• Aaron C. Deak, of North Abington Township, senior computer science major
• Vanessa A. Duboski, of Clarks Summit, senior biomathematics major
• Matthew Grebeck, of Factoryville, senior criminal justice major
• Sarah A. Mensah, of Clarks Summit, senior biology major
• Samuel J. Morano, of Clarks Summit, senior biology major
• Adam M. Sunday, of South Abington Township, senior biology major
• Madalyne A. Sunday, of South Abington Township, senior biology major
• Cassandra M. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, senior international studies major
• Alexandra L. Altier, of Clarks Summit, freshman early and primary teacher education major
• Anna C. Van Wert, of South Abington Township, freshman secondary education – mathematics major
• Matthew C. Farrell, of Clarks Summit, sophomore nursing major
• Michael R. Farry, of South Abington Township, sophomore secondary education – citizenship and history major
• Matthew R. Kinback, of Factoryville, sophomore exercise science major
• Catherine M. Pusateri, of Clarks Summit, sophomore exercise science major
• Amy G. Atkinson, of Clarks Summit, junior counseling and human services major
• Grace E. Hambrose, of South Abington Township, junior early and primary teacher education major
• Amanda L. Kinback, of Factoryville, junior exercise science major
• Amanda L. Kohut, of South Abington Township, junior exercise science major
• Mariah F. Hawley, of Clarks Green, senior occupational therapy major
• Nathan R. Langan, of South Abington Township, senior health administration major
• Joseph C. Beyrent, of Clarks Summit, freshman operations management major
• Austin J. Glidewell, of Clarks Summit, freshman accounting major
• Emilee R. Barrett, of Clarks Summit, sophomore marketing major
• Michael J. Curran, of Clarks Green, sophomore marketing major
• Grace M. Gallagher, of Dalton, sophomore accounting major
• Tarquin L. McGurrin, of Clarks Summit, sophomore accounting major
• Dagny C. Rippon, of South Abington Township, sophomore business administration major
• Jared M. Cohen, of Clarks Summit, junior finance major
• Enis Murtaj, of Clarks Summit, junior accounting major
• Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, junior accounting major
• Shiqi Zhou, of South Abington Township, junior accounting major
• Molly M. Hampsey, of Tunkhannock, senior finance major