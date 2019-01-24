WILKES-BARRE — Several Abington-area residents have been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.

Students recognized are:

• Hunter Bowman, of Tunkhannock

• Natalie Carleo, of Clarks Summit

• Garrett Giberson, of Tunkhannock

• Patrick Gilhooley, of Clarks-Summit

• Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit

• Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville

• Kelly Kwolek, of Clarks Summit

• Marissa Lewis, of Dalton

• Dana Miller, of Dalton

• Raeva Mulloth, of Waverly Twp.

• Taylor Oleary, of Clarks Summit

• Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit

• Jasmin Patel, of South Abington Twp.

• Sean Reese, of Dalton

• Sarah Weisenfluh, of Factoryville