WILKES-BARRE — Several Abington-area residents have been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the fall 2018 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.
Students recognized are:
• Hunter Bowman, of Tunkhannock
• Natalie Carleo, of Clarks Summit
• Garrett Giberson, of Tunkhannock
• Patrick Gilhooley, of Clarks-Summit
• Sean Gilhooley, of Clarks Summit
• Dannielle Hickok, of Factoryville
• Kelly Kwolek, of Clarks Summit
• Marissa Lewis, of Dalton
• Dana Miller, of Dalton
• Raeva Mulloth, of Waverly Twp.
• Taylor Oleary, of Clarks Summit
• Nicole Olver, of Clarks Summit
• Jasmin Patel, of South Abington Twp.
• Sean Reese, of Dalton
• Sarah Weisenfluh, of Factoryville