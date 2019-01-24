🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — People interested in learning more about the state’s medical marijuana program are invited to an upcoming seminar hosted by Rep. Marty Flynn.

The free event, which begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the Hilton in downtown Scranton, will include a presentation by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as a discussion with regional medical marijuana processors and dispensers and medical professionals.

“It took a while for the state to get this program up and running but it only can be successful if the people who are suffering from serious medical conditions and their caregivers know where to go for help,” said Flynn, D-Lackawanna. “We hope this seminar will allow attendees to get all of their questions answered about the program.”

The event will include an overview of the commonwealth’s high-quality, efficient and compliant medical marijuana program, covering its vision, mission and guiding principles. The DOH presentation will illustrate how those suffering with serious medical conditions are provided access to medical marijuana though a safe and effective method of delivery.

The key learning objectives for each participant are to understand the following:

• The Medical Marijuana Act of 2016

• The roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders

• How patients, caregivers and physicians access the program

• The production, distribution and acquisition of medical marijuana

• How research is provided for under the law

So that appropriate seating is available, Flynn encourages people to pre-register for the event by calling his office at 570-342-4348. However, walk-in attendance is welcome.

Information about the state’s medical marijuana program is available at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.