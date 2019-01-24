SCRANTON — The Scranton District Dental Society (SDDS) announces the kick-off to National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at The Viewmont Mall.

Area dentists will be on hand to provide free dental screenings for children, along with a visit from the Tooth Fairy, coloring stations, dental bags, and giveaways.

McDonald’s will partner with the dental society, bringing along young children’s favorite character, Pepa Pig, who will hand out coupons for free fries.

Other free events include “Tooth Fairy Day” at the Albright Memorial Children’s Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Children will enjoy a magic show hosted by Dr. Brian Kerr, dental hygiene presentation, visit from The Tooth Fairy, face painting, storytelling, gifts and magical tooth-filled fun. Each child will receive a gift if they check out at least three library items that day.

Registration is free. To register, call the library at 348-3000 ext. 3015. More free events will be held at three area McDonald’s Restaurants:

Wednesday, Feb. 6 — 5 to 7 p.m., 900 S. Washington Ave., Scranton

Saturday, Feb. 16 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 161 W. Toga St., Tunkhannock

Thursday, Feb. 21 — 5 to 7 p.m., 160 Brooklyn St., Carbondale

Saturday, Feb. 24 — Children will enjoy $1.99 Happy Meals and have their photo taken with the Tooth Fairy and Pepa Pig. They will also receive bags filled with coupons, toothbrushes, coloring pages, and more.

NCDHM is an oral health campaign aimed at educating Pennsylvania youths about the importance of good oral health. Developing good habits at an early age and scheduling regular dental visits helps children get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

The SDDS is a voluntary organization comprising approximately 150 local member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world, and the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA). The SDDS oversees activities like Children’s Dental Health Month, public education, school visitations, and continuing education for dentists.

The mission of the SDDS is to provide dentists with a forum to discuss pertinent issues that relate to the practice and regulation of dentistry as it pertains to the health and general well being of the communities they serve.

For more information on NCDHM or the SDDS, please visit www.scrantondental.org.