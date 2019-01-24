Members of the Helen Keller Day Committee recently met to plan for the 90th Annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association. Chair for the event is Michele Albright. The fashion show will be held on Sunday, March 31 at Fiorelli Catering, 1501 Main St., Peckville. For information and table reservations, contact the Lackawanna Blind Association at 570-342-7613. Reservations close March 22. From left, seated, are Mary Lou Wascavich; executive director, Michele Albright; Chair, Cathy Van Nort. Standing, Janet May, Louise Passasella, Mary Louise Morgan, Mary Ann Wilcha, Julie Smith, Mary Claire Boylan.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_5802.jpg Submitted photo