WILKES-BARRE — “Tour was up, middle of June. She was planning a welcome home barbecue. Green bean casserole. Grandma’s recipe.”

With those words Justin Moore’s husky twang seems to transport you into a down-home kitchen, evoking all the sweet sentiment of a veteran’s return to hope-filled people and the everyday things he’s been missing.

But the next lines foreshadow bad news. “There was a knock on the door ‘round two o’clock. Two uniforms and her heart stopped …”

“I’m proud of it,” Moore said of “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” a tribute to veterans and military families that he co-wrote and released in 2018.

“I had one grandfather in the Navy and one in the Air Force,” the country vocalist said. “They instilled in me the importance of the sacrifices those men and women make every day. I’ve been saying something about our military at the end of my concerts for five, six, seven years and when I saw how it touched people I thought, ‘man, that’s what I need to write about.’ So I went back to the bus after a show and started.”

In a telephone interview earlier this week Moore said he’s not sure which of his songs will be part of his Feb. 14 concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza — “your guess is as good as mine; we’re putting the show together and it’s kinda like putting together a puzzle.”

But the set list is likely to include some of his serious pieces, perhaps “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” or the wistful “If Heaven Weren’t So Far Away,” in which the singer wishes he could meet up with departed family members, friends and even “find my bird dog Bo and take him huntin’ one more time.”

The set list is also likely to include some of his more humorous songs, numbers like “You Look Like I Need A Drink” or “Bait A Hook.”

The latter song pokes fun at a city slicker sort of person. “I heard you had to drive him home after two umbrella drinks,” it starts out scornfully, later piling on more insults: “He can’t even bait a hook. He can’t even skin a buck. He don’t know who Jack Daniels is …”

Moore refers to his own acquaintance with Jack Daniels in another song, one that will be on his next album, to be released in the spring.

” ‘Jesus and Jack Daniels’ is kind of an introspective, tongue-in-cheek look at who I am. One of the lines is, ‘I’m a little bit hell-yeah and a little bit hallelujah.’ I’m excited for people to hear it.”

Another song on that album, “Why We Drink,” is “just kind of a fun, rocking song.”

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” Moore added. “The humor in some of my material, people can relate to that.”

Describing himself as a traditional country singer, Moore said, “I grew up in the 80s and early 90s and, this is not a knock against new stuff, but what I do best is traditional country, like Waylon and Willie and Merle and Hank. Both Hanks.”

The singer is a fan of small-town life, and you can see scenes from his hometown of Poyen, Ark. (population 300) on the music video for “Small Town U.S.A.” as Moore sings about how “everybody knows me and I know them, and I believe that’s the way we were supposed to live … Give me a Saturday night, my baby by my side … Give me a Sunday morning that’s full of grace. A simple life and I’ll be OK.”

After spending a few years in Nashville, Moore now lives with his wife, Kate, and their four young children back in Poyen on the same 100-acre cattle farm “my grandfather owned, and now I own.”

It sounds like an ideal place for horses, but the families doesn’t own any at the moment. That may change.

“My girls are workin’ on me,” Moore said.

Country vocalist Justin Moore, whose singles include ‘You Look Like I Need A Drink,’ ‘Lettin’ The Night Roll’ and ‘Somebody Else Will,’ will perform Feb. 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_justin.moore_.jpg.optimal.jpg Country vocalist Justin Moore, whose singles include ‘You Look Like I Need A Drink,’ ‘Lettin’ The Night Roll’ and ‘Somebody Else Will,’ will perform Feb. 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Submitted photo A fan of small town life, Justin Moore lives with his wife, Kate, and four children on a 100-acre ranch in Arkansas where he grew up. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_justin.moore_.vertical.jpg.optimal.jpg A fan of small town life, Justin Moore lives with his wife, Kate, and four children on a 100-acre ranch in Arkansas where he grew up. Submitted photo Country vocalist Justin Moore co-wrote and sings a tribute to veterans and military families called ’The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.’ https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_justin.moore_.with_.flag_.jpg.optimal.jpg Country vocalist Justin Moore co-wrote and sings a tribute to veterans and military families called ’The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.’ Submitted photo

By Mary Therese Biebel mbiebel@timesleader.com

IF YOU GO … Who: Justin Moore with special guest Eric Paslay When: Febd. 14, 7:30 p.m. Where: Mohegan Sun Arena,Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. Tickets: are on sale at the NBT Bank Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at Ticketmaster.com.