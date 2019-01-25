SLIBCO (Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company) recently named its board of directors for 2018-19. SLIBCO is the not-for-profit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce. From left, first row, are Penny Common, SLIBCO board vice president; Marianne Gilmartin, SLIBCO board president; Andrew Hailstone; Bob Durkin, SLIBCO board executive vice president; and Jennifer Davis. Back row: Alex Stark; Amy Luyster, Scranton Chamber vice president; Vincent A. Bonaddio; Charles C. Jefferson; Alana Roberts; Kenneth G. Okrepkie; Richard R. Beasley; Donald Brominski; Joseph Ferretti; Christopher L. DiMattio; Thomas Baileys; Philip P. Condron; Frank J. Fata; Paul D. Horger; and Andrew Skrip, Scranton Chamber vice president. Absent at the time of the photo were Patricia P. Acker; Raymond S. Angeli; Susan Duckworth, SLIBCO board treasurer; Lawrence C. Malski; Robert Markowski; and James J. Peters, SLIBCO board vice president.

