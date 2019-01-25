Scranton — Marywood University was recently named one of 30 Top 2019 MBA Information Systems Programs by OnlineMasters.com, a trusted source for unbiased college rankings and higher education planning.

The research identifies the top programs in the nation based on curriculum quality, program flexibility, affordability, and graduate outcomes. According to the website, “In addition to insights gained from industry professions, OnlineMasters.com leveraged an exclusive data set comprised of interviews and surveys from current students and alumni. Each online degree program was analyzed, with only 30 making it to the final list. Most importantly, only programs from accredited nonprofit institutions were eligible.”

Marywood University’s Management Information Systems program promotes the development of vital competencies appropriate to professional management in the field of information science. Students develop skills in evaluating existing systems and in designing and implementing strategies to harness the power of information technologies and information systems to bring about improvement in business situations.