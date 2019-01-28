NEWTON TWP. — Several local churches blended together as one to share sacred music and celebrate the Week of Prayer (Jan. 18-25) at the second annual Holy Hootenanny Jan. 27.

“Today, no boundaries, no borders as one of the guests here from last year’s concert said, ‘I love it. There are no walls here today,’” said Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows parish, who hosted and emceed this event at the Church of St. Benedict in Newton Twp.

The hootenanny was started last year during a meeting of the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium.

“The pastors wanted to bring people together for a celebration and do combined numbers,” said Pastor Mark Terwilliger of Countryside Community Church.

Each church choir presented two songs before all the church choirs shared the stage for one final performance. The alliterative title of this event came from Reverend Bill Carter, vice president of the ministerium and pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

“We are grateful to have you here,” Carter said as he introduced musical director Frank Jones and his choir. “This is a great sign of the surrounding community that the Christians love to sing together.”

A few choirs brought something different to their performances. Ronald Jackson, of Countryside Community Church, played his soprano saxophone during his church’s second song. Our Lady of the Snows’ choir was the only one to perform a liturgical dance as it sang “Jordan’s Angels.”

Since their choir members were at the time practicing for their upcoming Easter passion play called “Sonrise,” associate pastor Michael Warner, along with his wife Denise, daughter Caroline and friend Racquel Roedan, represented Clarks Green Assembly of God with worship songs.

Warner explained their first song “Even So Come” is about Jesus’ second coming.

“Let’s proclaim that we serve a risen Savior who’s at the right hand of the Father preparing a place for us,” he said. “And when he returns, he will not come as the lamb led to the slaughter, but the lion of Judah to take his church home.”

Warner acknowledged that, although their latter song “Mary, Did You Know?” is mostly sung during Christmas, he said it celebrates Mary as the most blessed of all women and her son Jesus being blessed, as well.

“It’s nice to come together with other churches and worship together,” Denise Warner said.

Stephen Murphy, musical director of Our Lady of the Snows, accompanied on piano as his church sang together with Church of St. Gregory. He liked that all the church choirs came together as one choir for the final song, “Soon and Very Soon.”

“It’s wonderful,” Murphy said about the event. “All the churches came and jammed during the last song; it really got the spirit of the event.”

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn is glad the church choirs joined together in one church to sing God’s praises.

“I can only imagine the Lord has to be amazed and amused to think that we’re all here on this happy hill today to sing in joyful passion.”

Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows/ Church of St. Benedict parish, emcees the event. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_140909.jpg Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows/ Church of St. Benedict parish, emcees the event. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Choir members of Countryside Community Church, left, and Church of St. Gregory sing from the pews facing the audience. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_141216.jpg Choir members of Countryside Community Church, left, and Church of St. Gregory sing from the pews facing the audience. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Stephen Murphy, music director of Our Lady of the Snows, accompanies his church choir on piano. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_142058-1.jpg Stephen Murphy, music director of Our Lady of the Snows, accompanies his church choir on piano. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Ronald Jackson, of Countryside Community Church, accompanies his church choir on soprano saxophone. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_143726-2.jpg Ronald Jackson, of Countryside Community Church, accompanies his church choir on soprano saxophone. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Michael Warner, left, associate pastor of Clarks Green Assembly of God, sings ‘Even So Come’ and ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ with friend Racquel Roedan, daughter Caroline Warner, and his wife Denise Warner. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_144345.jpg Michael Warner, left, associate pastor of Clarks Green Assembly of God, sings ‘Even So Come’ and ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ with friend Racquel Roedan, daughter Caroline Warner, and his wife Denise Warner. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal All the church choirs come together for one last performance. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_151526.jpg All the church choirs come together for one last performance. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Frank Jones, musical director of First Presbyterian Church, conducts the final song by all the church choirs. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190127_151612.jpg Frank Jones, musical director of First Presbyterian Church, conducts the final song by all the church choirs. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Holy Hootenanny celebrates Week of Prayer

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal