In an effort to continue providing donated dental services to the Jewish Family Services (JFS) dental program, the Scranton District Dental Society (SDDS) met with members of JFS. Dentists from the SDDS volunteer their time and donate resources to help qualified applicants in Lackawanna County get the Dental Care they need through JFS. This community partnership began over 50 years ago and has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in in-kind dental services to area residents.

The SDDS is a voluntary organization comprising approximately 150 local member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world, and the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA). The SDDS oversees activities like Children’s Dental Health Month, public education, school visitations and continuing education for dentists.

The mission of the SDDS is to provide dentists with a forum to discuss pertinent issues that relate to the practice and regulation of dentistry as it pertains to the health and general well being of the communities they serve.

For more information on the SDDS, visit www.scrantondental.org.