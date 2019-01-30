Little Sisters of the Poor holding sale in Scranton

SCRANTON — The Little Sisters of the Poor will host a “This, That, and the Other Thing” sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for the next month at Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave.

The sale includes small furniture, desks, beds, lockers, decorations and much more. There will be different items every week. All remaining items from the convent must go.

All items must be taken on the day they are purchased. Delivery is not available.

For more information, please call 570-343-4065.